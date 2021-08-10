Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

The Indiana State Fair is back this year after being cancelled due to COVID-19. I attended for the first time, and it felt like stepping back in time to a world before the coronavirus.

By Áine Cain
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PkXBU_0bNHct3f00
I visited the Indiana State Fair for the first time last week.

Áine Cain/Insider and Courtesy of Kevin Greenlee

  • I'm a New Yorker who married a Hoosier and moved to Indianapolis.
  • On Wednesday, I visited the Indiana State Fair for the first time.
  • From fried food feasts to lively livestock, follow me on my journey through the fair.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

The state fair is a big deal in Indiana.

Launched back to 1852 to tout the state's agricultural output, the fair has offered Hoosiers the opportunity to showcase their livestock, food, and crafts, and enjoy all sorts of entertainment over the years. Typically, the event goes down during the month of August, taking place at a designated fairgrounds in Indianapolis. In 2020, the fair was canceled due to COVID-19, but it's back up and running this year.

The 2021 fair is also a momentous occasion for me since it's the first year I attended. See, I'm a native New Yorker. I married my Hoosier husband in June, and we settled in Indy. As the summer heated up, it seemed like everyone was talking about the fair. Friends even texted me about rookie mistakes to avoid, like attending on weekends or "free" days when the fair is at its most crowded.

It's not like I've never been to a fair before. When I was a kid, I went to a Strawberry Festival in Long Island a few times. More recently, I hit up Westchester's Winter Wonderland.

But the Indiana State Fair was much bigger and more elaborate that I imagined. Here's everything I saw and experienced at the fair:

I started off the day with high hopes for the fair. I was ready to see farm animals, enjoy some rides, and snack on unhealthy food.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDwBt_0bNHct3f00
I took a parking lot selfie before heading out into the fair.

Áine Cain/Insider

In 2019, 878,857 visitors from around Indiana and beyond attended the fair. No one attended the fair in 2020, as it was cancelled due to COVID-19. When I attended, the fair didn't feel jam-packed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEJ0W_0bNHct3f00
A view of one of the Ferris wheels from the parking area.

Áine Cain/Insider

The crowd seemed respectable, though, especially given that I was visiting during the daytime on a Wednesday. I saw plenty of families enjoying a last adventure before school.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EYyB_0bNHct3f00
A view of the fair from one of the Ferris wheels.

Áine Cain/Insider

Only 44% of Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated as of August 8. But with the exception of an un-staffed booth from the state's Department of Health, the whole atmosphere felt strangely like a pre-coronavirus celebration. Most fair-goers remained unmasked, with the exception of a small handful of mostly older individuals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kea0M_0bNHct3f00
The Indiana State Department of Health's booth sat empty at the expo.

Áine Cain/Insider

Source: USA Facts

For me, the event felt a bit like stepping back in time. I think if I dropped my 2018 self down into the fair without any introduction or fanfare, they might not have immediately guessed that a pandemic was ravaging the world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nksS2_0bNHct3f00
My husband photographed me standing at the Midway.

Courtesy of Kevin Greenlee

Source: WRTV

Even though I've been fully vaccinated for months, this was the first public event where I found myself truly relaxing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFYCa_0bNHct3f00
The ski-lift-looking contraption proved to be a tempting mode of getting around.

Áine Cain/Insider

Another aspect of the fair to really strike me was the sheer size of the fairgrounds. This place is massive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDODF_0bNHct3f00
A view of the fair from one of the Ferris wheels.

Áine Cain/Insider

The event space stretches over 250 acres, spread out in a rough oval shape around the infield parking area. As a point of reference, Vatican City sits on 100 acres.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gWzM_0bNHct3f00
A view of some of the fair buildings from the parking lot.

Áine Cain/Insider

To get around, fair-goers rely on a shuttle that reflect the fair's agricultural roots. This tractor shuttle fascinated me, and my husband made fun of me for snapping a photo of it every time it rumbled by.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ub1qX_0bNHct3f00
The tractor shuttle took fair-goers around the massive fairgrounds.

Áine Cain/Insider

Basically, these shuttles were tractors tasked with pulling around what looked like rolling benches. If you were tired, you could hop aboard for a ride. By the end of fair - when we felt too tired to do much more walking - these shuttles became a real lifesaver.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46r3ZS_0bNHct3f00

Áine Cain/Insider

As a reporter on the business beat, another aspect of the event I was especially interested in was gauging how small Indiana businesses were doing at the fair's expo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4S0T_0bNHct3f00
A shot of the fair's business expo.

Áine Cain/Insider

Most of the entrepreneurs we encountered were understandably more interested in aggressively hawking their wares and making eye contact with potential customers than dishing on their business woes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQtPT_0bNHct3f00
Quite a few tired fair-goers crashed in the mattress section of the expo.

Áine Cain/Insider

Still, we saw a few possible examples of the labor shortage that's hit so many small businesses. One group didn't even have enough people to staff two booths. A few other "help wanted" signs dotted the fair.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g408Y_0bNHct3f00
A sign from the empty booth at the expo.

Áine Cain/Insider

Then, of course, there were the animals. Hoosiers from around the state bring their prize livestock to the state fair to compete for ribbons and bask in the admiration from other fair-goers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgApK_0bNHct3f00
This is one of the cows we encountered at the fair.

Áine Cain/Insider

We visited animals at the fair's various livestock halls, and also encountered other animals as we made our way around the grounds, like this horse named Big Duke.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EhwsZ_0bNHct3f00
Big Duke, a good horse.

Áine Cain/Insider

In some of the halls, we got to get up close to the animals, with their owners keeping a careful watch nearby.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU90J_0bNHct3f00
This friendly cow was very cute.

Courtesy of Kevin Greenlee

We saw horses, pigs, lambs, goats, turkeys, ducks, chickens, and this rather insistent gray cow who didn't stop mooing until we came over to interview her.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXpKn_0bNHct3f00
She made herself heard.

Áine Cain/Insider

The weirdest moment at the fair came when we wandered into a big building to escape the heat. The place was mostly empty, and a reverent hush had fallen over the small group inside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nh7LP_0bNHct3f00
Inside the building where the cat competition took place.

Áine Cain/Insider

We had come across a very quiet cat judging competition. "It feels like we weren't meant to see that," my husband said, as we quickly marched out the door.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uefyp_0bNHct3f00
We watched the cat competition.

Áine Cain/Insider

As someone who grew up in the suburbs of New York City, I don't pretend to know how exactly these livestock competitions work. But for me, the animals were a highlight of my time at the fair.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2sU0_0bNHct3f00
More cows at the fair.

Áine Cain/Insider

Of course, throughout the fair, we kept nibbling on different food items. To avoid overdoing it, I tried to stick to a strict policy of sampling everything and finishing nothing. But that's easier said than done when you're wandering around a fair for hours.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLT2A_0bNHct3f00
I was intimidated by the deep-fried Milky Way.

Courtesy of Kevin Greenlee

I tried this ridiculous deep-fried Milky Way bar ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZZqP_0bNHct3f00
This is a Milky Way bar that has been deep-fried.

Áine Cain/Insider

... a grilled cheese sandwich shaped like a waffle ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2Lkk_0bNHct3f00
The cheese blend was quite good, although I found the texture of the waffle odd.

Áine Cain/Insider

... this exquisite funnel cake ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sj10N_0bNHct3f00
A funnel cake.

Áine Cain/Insider

... and in terms of refreshing beverages, we enjoyed lemon shake-up after lemon shake-up as well as some retro cherry soda from the Hook's Drug Store Museum.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQmXZ_0bNHct3f00
A lemon shake-up like a lemonade with a extra ice, bits of lemon, and sugar added.

Áine Cain/Insider

I also got my hands on some delicious, freshly-made saltwater taffy that I popped while waiting in line for the Ferris wheel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8V5H_0bNHct3f00
I chose strawberry taffy from the list of flavors.

Áine Cain/Insider

I also sipped on a pineapple whip to cool off at the end of the day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnDPD_0bNHct3f00
The pineapple whip was the last thing I had at the fair.

Áine Cain/Insider

Needless to say, the food and heat demolished me. I tried to pace myself, but I ended up crashing for three hours shortly after arriving back home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6j3X_0bNHct3f00
I overdid it on the carbs.

Courtesy of Kevin Greenlee

Source: Insider

Overall, the experience was overwhelming but fun. I enjoyed the feelings of "normalcy" that the fair elicited. It was almost like a little bubble, one that blocked out all the stress and strife that have so defined our world since the pandemic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tuZl_0bNHct3f00
I don't look too happy because I was about to fall into a food coma.

Áine Cain/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Business Insider

Business Insider

213K+
Followers
13K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Long Island#The Indiana State Fair#Hoosiers#New Yorker#Un#Department Of Health#Kevin Greenlee Source#Wrtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Indiana StateWANE-TV

More bones, likely human, found at Indiana construction site

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Additional bones that are likely human have been found at a south-central Indiana construction site where previously unearthed human bones are believed to be thousands of years old. Researchers with the University of Indianapolis are analyzing both human and animal bones first unearthed in May during...
Indiana StateWTHR

Masks recommended indoors in all 92 Indiana counties, according to CDC guidance

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone in Indiana is recommended to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fifteen Indiana counties — Brown, Delaware, Elkhart, Fayette, Jasper, Jay, Lake, LaPorte, Martin, Monroe, Newton, Porter, Randolph, St. Joseph and Wayne —...
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Indiana Is Like Stepping Back In Time

If you’re anything like us, sometimes you might wish you could go back in time. You know, just to see how life was. Well, what if we told you there’s a little place in Spencer, Indiana, where you can seem to do exactly that? Spencer is the home of Cataract General Store, which is quite literally the oldest general store in Indiana. As soon as you walk through the entrance, you’re taken back to a much simpler time, when you could grab an ice-cold pop and candy for a nickel.
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

There’s An Arcade Bar In Indiana And It Will Take You Back In Time

South Bend, Indiana, sometimes gets a lot of flak. Like Gary, it’s a bit of a controversial place: Hoosiers either love it or they hate it (we love ’em both). Well, we found a reason you might fall in love with South Bend after all: nestled in the heart of downtown is The Garage, an epic arcade filled with retro games and adult libations. The delightful array of arcade games, delicious drinks, and old-school fun is just too much to pass up. When it comes to arcade bars in Indiana, The Garage is a vastly underappreciated hidden gem in the heart of South Bend. The locals love it – and soon, you will too.
Indiana StateFox 59

Gov. Holcomb says no to statewide mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite Indiana’s ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Eric Holcomb says he will not impose a statewide mask mandate. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, new cases and hospitalizations stand at rates Indiana has not seen since February. The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has topped 9% over the past week.
Indiana Statewbaa.org

Indiana Surpasses 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases, First Time Since January

The Indiana Department of Health reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. This is the first time since late-January – the beginning of Indiana’s vaccine rollout – the state has reported this many cases in a single day. June’s daily cases reached a pandemic-low average – just 284 cases...
Indiana Statecbs4indy.com

Performers return to Indiana State Fair for first time since the pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since the pandemic, the Indiana State Fair is back on. Performers and vendors alike are thrilled to return to the summer tradition. For some of these acts, the pandemic was dreadful. Mighty Mike Johns is a street performer who is working five shows a day at the state fair this year. He juggles bowling balls and sledgehammers.
Indiana StateWTVW

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

(WEHT) – The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Honor Flight transports veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to those who have served and sacrificed for the country. Officials announced on Monday that the upcoming fall flight was canceled. They said that...
Wisconsin StateBeloit Daily News

Stepping back in time at Old World Wisconsin

They came to Wisconsin to start a new life. Some came by boat from across the ocean; others traveled from the Eastern part of a country still rough and raw in so many places. They were the early pioneers who helped turn a territory into a state and left a heritage still honored today at museums such as Old World Wisconsin just outside of the Village of Eagle.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

2021 Navajo Nation Fair canceled for second time over COVID-19 uncertainty

GALLUP — Organizers of the 2021 Navajo Nation Fair have canceled the event due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus. The Navajo Nation Fair Office, along with the tribe's Department of Agriculture and Division of Natural Resources, announced the cancellation in a notice posted on July 30 on the Agriculture Department's Facebook page.
Indiana StateKokomo Perspective

Indiana’s first county reinstates mask mandate

(The Center Square) – Monroe County, home to Indiana University-Bloomington, is re-imposing a countywide mask mandate, requiring everyone – vaccinated and unvaccinated – wear a mask indoors starting Thursday at 8 a.m. The mandate applies to everyone over the age of 2. Masks will be required in all indoor spaces...

Comments / 0

Community Policy