BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Like most other area school districts, Beachwood Schools have mandated that students and staff wear masks when they return to the classroom next week. Beachwood Schools Superintendent Robert Hardis, when asked about the mask mandate, replied to cleveland.com via email, stating, “The board approved a universal mask mandate for students and staff regardless of vaccination status, effective immediately. This and other COVID precautions will be reviewed monthly in light of the latest local virus transmission data and guidance from the public health agencies.”