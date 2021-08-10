Bay Area, California teacher raises critical concerns over school reopenings
A letter from a California teacher to the World Socialist Web Site. World Socialist Web Site received the following letter opposing the reopening of schools and the ending of coronavirus mitigation measures across the US. We urge educators, parents and workers to draw the lessons of these urgent warnings. The claim by the Biden administration, alongside the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association and other unions that there can be a "safe" return to school is a criminal lie. The reopening of schools must be opposed in a unified movement across the US and globally.
