Beyonce Rocks Bejeweled Crop Top, Sheer Bodysuit & More For Stunning ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Shoot — Photos

By Olivia Elgart
Hollywood Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyonce just slayed the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s September issue & she looked stunning in a slew of sexy outfits. Is there anything Beyonce, 39, can’t do? The answer is no and she proved that when she graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s September ICONS issue. Throughout the photoshoot, Bey wore a slew of stunning outfits from crop tops to sheer dresses and more. On the cover, she slayed in a dark-wash denim button-down shirt with tiny shorts, chaps, and a massive medallion belt, all from her new IVY PARK x adidas collection. She topped her look off with Tiffany & Co. jewels, a bold red lip, and long blonde hair that was down and pin-straight.

hollywoodlife.com

