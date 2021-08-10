2021 Wyndham Championship picks, field grade, odds, best bets, golf predictions at Sedgefield

The United States and Mexico will battle for Concacaf supremacy again Sunday when the teams square off in the 2021 Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas. Mexico beat the USMNT 1-0 in the 2019 Gold Cup final, but the Americans knocked off El Tri 3-2 in the title game at June's Nations League competition. One of these teams has won the title in every event but one since the confederation's top competition was renamed the Gold Cup in 1991. The USMNT has won six Gold Cups, while Mexico has won eight times and has 11 Concacaf titles overall. The USA beat Qatar 1-0 in Thursday's semifinal, while Mexico edged Canada 2-1 to advance.