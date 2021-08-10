Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Jeopardy champ is now the fourth-highest earner in game show's history

By Nick Romano
EW.com
 5 days ago

Jeopardy contestant Matt Amodio has hit a major milestone as he continues his winning streak on the popular trivia game show. Amodio is now the fourth-highest earner in Jeopardy history after beating out the other contestants in his 14th straight game on Monday and raking in a cumulative total of $440,600.

ew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Julie Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Fires Back at Heavy Criticisms Over His ‘Annoying’ Habit on Show

Fans of the hit game show “Jeopardy!” are happy to have a new champion riding a massive hot streak with seven wins now under his belt. That “Jeopardy!” champion is Matt Amodio and the college student is riding high with his seven-episode winning streak. There are few things in the world of game show more exciting than a contestant who has reeled off win after win. Amodio is currently aiming for a doctorate in computer science at a prestigious Ivy League School.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ 7-Game Champ Matt Amodio Nearly Didn’t Try Out for Show: Here’s Why

With a lengthy winning streak in progress, reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio is picking up recognition amongst the show’s fans. Amodio has now won seven straight “Jeopardy!” matches and is looking for more victories this week. During his seven-episode winning streak, Amodio has racked more than $120,000. He’s also become popular amongst the loyal “Jeopardy!” fan base for his dominating wins. A red hot champion riding a winning streak is one of the most thrilling things that can happen in the game show world.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Current Champ Matt Amodio Now in Top 5 in Two Major Categories

The victories keep piling up for current Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio, and his lengthy winning streak has now taken him to the Top 5 in two major categories. Amodio’s winning streak has now outlasted three of the game show’s recent guest hosts. The champion made his debut during Good Morning America host Robin Roberts‘ stint on the game show. His win streak continued through celebrities LeVar Burton and David Faber’s guest-hosting runs as well.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Initially Slammed Champ Matt Amodio as ‘Annoying,’ Many Now Changing Their Tune

With 14-straight wins now under his belt, reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. Amodio continues to climb the all-time “Jeopardy!” earners in impressive fashion. He currently sits at fourth place on the quiz show’s top earners rankings. His 14-day win total has topped $440,000 and even more could be on the way. The ranking puts Amodio behind only legendary contestants Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Less than $100,000 separates him from the third place all-time winner Jason Zuffraneiri, who won $532,496 during his run. Amodio could surpass Zuffraneiri sometime this week if his winning streak continues under new guest host Joe Buck. The sports broadcaster is the fourth celebrity guest host that Amodio has played under. He’s also won matches with Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton and David Faber behind the “Jeopardy!” lectern.
MLBPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Current Champ Matt Amodio Has Hilarious Request for Joe Buck After MLB’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Announcing Gig

On Friday morning, current Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio shared an amusing request for guest host Joe Buck following last night’s “Field of Dreams” baseball game. Last night, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox played ball on a specially made field for the one-off game. The two teams appeared from the corn fields near the original baseball diamond from Kevin Costner’s popular 1989 movie. The fans in attendance didn’t just experience an amazing venue, but a great game as well. The high-scoring matchup went down to the wire as Chicago’s Tim Anderson hit a walk-off homer for the 9-8 win.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Suggests to ‘Start Planning Your Excuse’ to Watch His Winning Streak Next Season

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio did what he does best on Friday and took yet another huge victory, extending his streak. Not only does Amodio continue to win his “Jeopardy!” matchups — he dominates them as well. Things got a little hairy in last night’s episode by the champ pulled through for a big win. Friday’s night win puts his winning streak to 18 straight victories on the popular quiz show. The win ensures that Amodio will return as the reigning champion when the new season of “Jeopardy!” begins in the near future.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!': Matt Amodio Is Now the 4th-Most Successful Champ Ever

Matt Amodio's Jeopardy! run is earning him not only a spot in the game show's Hall of Fame, but also a whole lot of money. The Jeopardy! champion's 14-day regular season play total of $440,600 officially makes him the fourth-highest earner in the show's history, the series announced on Twitter after Amodio's win Monday.
TV ShowsLebanon Democrat

Ask Matt: ‘Jeopardy!’s Latest Champ

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Can’t Be Stopped, Now Third All-Time Highest Winner with $547,600

With each passing day, Matt Amodio keeps moving his name up the ranks in the all-time Jeopardy! history books. Is Matt Amodio one of the best contestants to ever play on the popular game show? If you look at the history books, that answer would be yes. After earning his 17th-straight win on Thursday evening, Amodio has officially moved into third place for the most winnings ever in regular-season play. He just passed Jason Zuffranieri on Thursday, and now the only two people in front of him are a couple of Jeopardy! legends in Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer.
TV Showsnbcrightnow.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Who Should Have Hosted the Game Show? (POLL)

Major decisions about the future of Jeopardy! have officially been made as Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik are set to share hosting duties in succession to the late great Alex Trebek. The game show’s executive producer and Big Bang Theory star were selected following their guest hosting gigs, beating out...
TV & Videosspectrumlocalnews.com

'Jeopardy!' producer Mike Richards named host of iconic game show

The search for a new 'Jeopardy!' host is over. Mike Richards, the show's executive producer, will host the daily syndicated program, Sony Pictures Television announced Wednesday. Richards will take the reins from longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. "Never in my...

Comments / 0

Community Policy