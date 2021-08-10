Jeopardy champ is now the fourth-highest earner in game show's history

With 14-straight wins now under his belt, reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. Amodio continues to climb the all-time “Jeopardy!” earners in impressive fashion. He currently sits at fourth place on the quiz show’s top earners rankings. His 14-day win total has topped $440,000 and even more could be on the way. The ranking puts Amodio behind only legendary contestants Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Less than $100,000 separates him from the third place all-time winner Jason Zuffraneiri, who won $532,496 during his run. Amodio could surpass Zuffraneiri sometime this week if his winning streak continues under new guest host Joe Buck. The sports broadcaster is the fourth celebrity guest host that Amodio has played under. He’s also won matches with Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton and David Faber behind the “Jeopardy!” lectern.