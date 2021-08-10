Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall St inches higher ahead of $1 trln infrastructure bill vote

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged higher on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in oil stocks, while investors awaited a Senate vote on a much-anticipated $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Six of the 11 major S&P sectors rose in early trading. The energy sector tracked a recovery in oil prices...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Wall St#New York City#Oil Stocks#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Senate#S P#Cfra#Federal Reserve#Dow#The Nasdaq Composite#Amc Entertainment#Kansas City Southern#Svb Financial Group#Nasdaq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,780 amid lower US Treasury yields

Gold prices have recovered a significant portion of the daily drop. Traders will be watching US data and the FOMC Minutes for the week ahead. Update: Gold prices lack the strength to make any decisive movement on Monday. The prices opened higher but failed to preserve the momentum, and continued to face pressure near the $1,780 mark. The US Treasury yields trade at 1.25% with more than 3% losses, following the disappointing US consumer sentiment. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment slumped to 70.2 in August, much lower than the market forecast of a 81.2 rise. US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers from the initial losses on geopolitical tensions and growing concerns of the Delta variant cases in the Asia-Pacific region. The disappointing Chinese economic data exerted pressure on the higher side on the concerns of falling demand. Higher global equity markets and lack of ETF investor buying also weighed on the precious metal.
Retailinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Ongoing Reflation Trade Stock Rally Awaits Retail Sales, Fed Minutes

Defensive sectors made a comeback on Friday, along with a plunge in yields. Investors searching for another catalyst to maintain record highs. Friday saw yet another in a string of market records as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit new closing highs, albeit on thin summer trading. It was the 48th record close for the SPX since the start of 2021. Recent rallies have been propelled by the Reflation Trade, but it's unclear whether there's enough momentum for the current market paradigm to continue pushing equities higher in the week ahead.
RetailFXStreet.com

US dollar bulls looking for reversion of the drop

US dollar down in the dumps following Friday's data. US Consumer Sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. At the time of writing, the US dollar is where we left off from Friday, trading within a 92.493 and 92.553 range in consolidation following a drop in Friday's plunging consumer sentiment data.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stock Futures Ease From Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S. futures contracts traded lower in early APAC deals on Monday, easing from record highs touched in the previous week as investors weighed mixed domestic data amid a slightly softer than expected inflation report, while consumer sentiment dropped to a near decade low. Meantime, initial jobless claims declined for the 3rd consecutive week and producer prices came in hotter than expected.
StocksMySanAntonio

Yardeni says 'roaring 2020s' to continue, and stock bulls agree

There's little reason for stock bulls to have an epiphany with the S&P 500 almost doubling from its pandemic lows. But they do have several motives to keep their faith in the equity market. "Earnings have been on fire," Ed Yardeni, the president of his eponymously named research firm, said...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar retreats as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August, raising worries of a dent in economic activity. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment...
MarketsLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Morgan Stanley expects sooner Fed taper, Treasury yields to rise

* Major U.S. indexes just above flat; banks underperform. Aug 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MORGAN STANLEY EXPECTS SOONER FED TAPER, TREASURY YIELDS TO. RISE (1405 EDT/1605 GMT. The...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Make Modest Gains After Days Of Records

US and European stock markets made modest gains on Friday after days of records as concerns about the pandemic sparked a surprise collapse in US consumer confidence. On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 eked out a fourth consecutive record close and modest gains for the week amid thin summer trading.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY declines below 110.30 as US Treasury bond yields turn south

US/DJPY is posting small daily losses during the European session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1%. US Dollar Index stays below 93.00 ahead of consumer confidence data. After closing the last two trading days in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair edged lower during the European...
BusinessFulton Sun

S&P profits soar as inflation increases

NEW YORK (AP) — How to cope with the higher inflation sweeping the economy? For corporate America, the answer is simple: Raise prices. Companies are charging more for everything from diapers to auto parts, more than covering their own higher costs. They've been so successful analysts said big U.S. companies' profit margins have never been higher.
MarketsPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Drop As Traders Eye Fed Move, Delta Spread

Asian markets fell Friday as a broadly positive week drew to a close with investors pricing in the likelihood that Federal Reserve officials will start withdrawing the vast financial support put in place at the start of the pandemic. The fast-spreading Delta virus variant, which is forcing governments to introduce...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. inches higher as Disney offsets drop in sentiment

On Friday, all three key indices of Wall St. had edged higher with trade-sensitive Dow alongside benchmark S&P 500 extending their record-setting rallies, closing out with a second straight weekly percentage gain in a row, as large gains in Disney following a robust second-quarter earnings’ report had offset the impacts of a steep drop in US Consumer Sentiment Index as cited in a U.

Comments / 0

Community Policy