Starz has launched its international streaming app, Lionsgate Play, in the Philippines. Cecilia Marino has been tapped as general manager for that market, where she will report to Rohit Jain, managing director of emerging markets in Asia. The rollout of the Lionsgate Play regional service in the Philippines follows the StarzPlay app launching in India, Indonesia and elsewhere in the South Asian market. “The Philippines is an indispensable market for the South Asian business, and I am confident that the Filipino audience will enjoy Lionsgate Play’s unique and exclusive streaming offering,” Marino said in a statement as a collection of Hollywood content...