Franklin County sheriff found guilty on two counts, faces up to 20 years in prison

FORT SMITH -- Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen was convicted Monday of twice using unreasonable force against detainees. A jury convicted Boen, 51, of two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law stemming from two incidents against detainees resulting in bodily injury in 2018. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and additional fines, according to Charlie Robbins, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas.