New Frozen Honey TikTok Trend is Giving People the Runs!

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love TikTok food trends, you’ve probably heard of the new frozen honey hack by now. And it’s quite simple to make. You just fill a water bottle with honey and freeze before eating. But what you might not know is the new snack is apparently giving people…the runs!

