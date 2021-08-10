Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

IDW Media to Increase Investment in Original Content Acquisition Following Capital Raise

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, today commented on the successful completion last week of its a capital raise in conjunction with the uplist of its Class B Common stock to the NYSE American.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idw Publishing#Media Company#Capital Stock#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#The Nyse American#Ip#Board Of Directors#Idw Publishing#Idw Entertainment#Idw Media Holdings Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Business101 WIXX

Salesforce launches streaming service for original content

(Reuters) – Enterprise software firm Salesforce Inc said on Tuesday it would launch a streaming service, Salesforce+, for original content focused on businesses and professionals. The company said that Salesforce Studios has developed and produced the core content for Salesforce+, which is meant to be a business media platform unlike...
BusinessEntrepreneur

Crehana raises $ 70 million in capital

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Peru-native EdTech startup Crehana received $ 70 million in the largest Series B round in Latin America , led by General Atlantic, to support the company's expansion strategy. This injection of capital comes just months after the company raised a $ 13 million Series A extension round.
Economyetftrends.com

Stewardship an Increasingly Integral Part of Investing

A recent report from Accenture found that investment stewardship is changing, reported Institutional Investor. The report found that 92% of the asset managers surveyed are looking to upgrade the way that their firms approach stewardship, reflecting an industrywide trend headlined by Putnam Investments. Stewardship practices are the aspect of investments...
Businessprogressivegrocer.com

Brandless Raises $118M to Accelerate Growth, Acquisitions

Brandless, the health, wellness and home products retailer, announced a $118 million round of funding, as it continues to build back operations. The company’s mission is to sell its own products that are backed by its better-for-you ingredients, free of more than 400 suspect ingredients, and free of branding, so to speak. The company previously ceased after a short run under SoftBank’s Vision Fund but returned last summer, headed by Damon Burton, president of SEO National.
StocksBenzinga

IDW Media Raises $9M Via Equity Offering, Uplists To NYSE Today

Media company IDW Media Holdings, Inc (NYSE: IDW) priced 2.5 shares at $3.60 per share to raise $9.0 million in the initial public offering. The offer price signifies a 12.2% discount to IDW's Aug. 2 closing price of $4.1 on the OTC markets. The underwriters have a 45-day option to...
Businessdallassun.com

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. Announces NYSE American Uplisting and Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:IDW) (the 'Company' or 'IDW'), an integrated media company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its Class B Common Stock (the 'Common Stock') at a public offering price of $3.60 per share of Common Stock for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $9.0 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.
Businessmystartupworld.com

Nuwa Capital invests in baraka

Nuwa Capital has invested in baraka, a Dubai-based fintech startup on a mission to educate, enable and empower retail investors in the Middle East. The $4M seed round also includes Global Founders Capital, FJ Labs, Raptor Group, Tribe Capital, VentureSouq, and Class 5 Global. The company has officially launched its mobile investment app today, and has raised $5M to date.
Financial ReportsMetro International

Discovery signals content investments will peak this year, shares fall

(Reuters) -Discovery Inc said on Tuesday it expects content and marketing investments this year to be its highest ever, sending the media company’s shares down 6%. Discovery’s relatively new streaming platform is in a race to retain paying customers in the crowded streaming market that includes Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co’s Disney+, which coupled with increased cord-cutting means the company has had to make higher content investments.
Lockport, NYPosted by
Buffalo Business First

Jerry raises $75M in venture capital

A fintech company based in Palo Alto but with a large presence in Lockport has raised $75 million in venture capital. Jerry will use the cash to fuel the launch of more marketplaces within its car-ownership super app, including in vehicle financing, repair, warranties, parking and maintenance. The firm hosts a robust car insurance marketplace.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC)

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HZAC. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (DCRDU) Prices 27.5M Unit Offering at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV (NASDAQ: DCRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 27,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "DCRDU" beginning on August 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "DCRD" and "DCRDW," respectively.
Economympamag.com

Firm Capital announces significant MHC acquisition in Ontario

Firm Capital Property Trust has announced the acquisition of a 50% interest in a manufactured housing community in McGregor, Ontario. The company acquired 242 units (241 residential and one commercial) of Hidden Creek Condominium for an estimated $10.7 million, aside from transaction costs. The trust’s $5.4 million portion of the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Lending platform Kredivo to go public via $2.5 billion SPAC merger

(Reuters) - FinAccel on Monday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing the parent of Indonesian buy now, pay later platform Kredivo at about $2.5 billion, a further sign of consolidation in the fast-growing sector. The deal follows Square Inc's move to purchase buy now,...
Businessrew-online.com

TowerBrook Capital makes investment in EisnerAmper

TowerBrook Capital Partners, an international investment management firm, has made a strategic investment in EisnerAmper. TowerBrook’s capital infusion will help drive EisnerAmper’s long-term growth initiatives, which include accelerating the evolution of service offerings, investing considerably in talent and technology, and strategically expanding via organic growth and targeted mergers and acquisitions—all directed at exponentially enhancing client service.
Businessaithority.com

Intrado Acquires Hubb, Transforming the Future of Global Events

Intrado Digital Media expands its leadership position as the world’s largest technology platform uniquely built for today’s omnichannel event marketplace. Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced that it has acquired Hubb, a leader in hybrid event management technology. As a result of the acquisition, Intrado Digital Media expands its category leadership, providing the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end solution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to thousands of clients around the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy