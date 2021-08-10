IDW Media to Increase Investment in Original Content Acquisition Following Capital Raise
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, today commented on the successful completion last week of its a capital raise in conjunction with the uplist of its Class B Common stock to the NYSE American.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0