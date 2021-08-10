Cancel
Grocery & Supermaket

Buy Walmart (WMT) Ahead of 5 Catalysts for 2H21 - BofA

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA analyst Robert Ohmes has urged investors to buy shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) before the company reports its Q2 results next week. The analyst expects to see strength in Q2 sales...

www.streetinsider.com

Retailinvezz.com

Should I buy Walmart shares ahead of second-quarter earnings results?

Walmart will announce second-quarter earnings results next week. Bank of America maintains a buy rating on Walmart with a price target of $185. Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is scheduled to announce second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th, after market close, and according to Bank of America, Walmart should post strong earnings results. Walmart shares continue to trade near record highs, and according to technical analysis, there is no risk of the trend reversal.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MAI Capital Management Has $9.62 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hedeker Wealth LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 60,858 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 596,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,858 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $84,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,738 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

McAfee Corp. Announces None Dividend of $4.50 (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $26.39 on Friday. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a PE ratio of -77.62. McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.71.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
StocksStreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Starts Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR) at Overweight

KeyBanc analyst Steve Enders initiates coverage on Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

