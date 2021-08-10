Buy Walmart (WMT) Ahead of 5 Catalysts for 2H21 - BofA

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.71.