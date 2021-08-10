Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Inspiration from Walt Disney World's the Spa at Four Seasons Resort

By Alisha Racker
dayspamagazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith magic moments at every turn, the journey to The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort (fourseasons.com/orlando) is adorned with firework-inspired crystal light fixtures indoors, and a vibrant Mickey and Minnie topiary along palm-lined paths outdoors. Located within Central Florida’s only Five Diamond resort, the lakeside spa is both spacious and visually stunning. Treatment offerings are vast, pleasing both the seasoned spa-goer and rookie alike to include cryotherapy, oxygen facials, IV drips, vibrational sound healing, cupping and aromatherapy, to name a few.

www.dayspamagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World Resort#Walt Disney World#Digital Magazine#Pr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Costs for a Family of 4 to do Disney World at Christmas

Christmas time is a wonderful but expensive time to be at Disney World!. Today, we’re looking at how much it would cost for a family of four to visit Disney World during Christmastime this year!. For this article, we’ll calculate the cost for a family of four with two adults,...
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
Travelthemainstreetmouse.com

Walt Disney World announces that annual passes will return

Walt Disney World confirmed on Tuesday that they will start selling annual passes again in time for the start of the park’s 50th-anniversary celebration. “For those wondering about Walt Disney World Annual Passes, new pass sales will become available in time for the start of the 50th anniversary celebration! Walt Disney World Resort will be sharing additional information and details later this month, so be sure to stay tuned,” the theme park company wrote on their website.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Pulling 2 Beloved Attractions Ahead of 50th Anniversary

Disney World's 50th anniversary is approaching fast, but two of the park's most beloved attractions will be gone before it comes. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" attractions will be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Disney has already announced the new attractions that will take their places.
Lifestyleluxurylaunches.com

Costing a whopping $6,000 for a family stay – Disney’s new Star Wars hotel in Orlando is even more expensive than staying at the Burj Al Arab.

Do you remember the definition of fun? The pandemic has sucked the fun out of our lives for nearly the past two years, and we want to redeem it. The best possible way to bring fun back with a bang is by booking yourself into Disney’s immersive Star Wars experience, a two-day adventure aboard the Galactic Starcruiser that’s set to open at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando next year. Star Wars fans are one step closer to living out their space adventure dreams aboard the new Galactic Starcruiser, but it’s going to cost a lot of money to visit the galaxies in Florida! Disney’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel fully immersive, all-inclusive multi-day experiences like they’re on a life-size starship.
RestaurantsTheme Park Insider

One of Disney Fans' Favorite Restaurants to Reopen Soon

July 27, 2021, 1:26 PM · Columbia Harbour House returns August 5 at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. The popular Liberty Square seafood restaurant has been closed since Disney World reopened last summer. Columbia Harbour House consistently ranks as one of the top counter service restaurants at the Walt Disney...
TravelInside the Magic

What Is the Fastest Attraction at Disney World?

Although Walt Disney World Resort may be known as the Most Magical Place on Earth, there are a lot of ways Guests can experience thrills as well. Disney World is a fantastic theme park Resort because whether you are visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are attractions for the whole family. From slow-moving rides like Peter Pan’s Flight to much more thrilling adventures like The Hollywood Tower of Terror, Guests can always find what they are looking for in terms of attraction speed.
TravelPosted by
Live 95.9

This New Disney Hotel’s Prices Are Out Of This World

Are you a fan of Star Wars? Or a fan of Disney World or all things Disney? How about are you just a fan of staying somewhere fun but affordable on a family vacation? If you're on a tight budget, you can probably forget about staying at the new, highly anticipated Star Wars hotel at Disney World, or else START SAVING MONEY NOW.
TravelInside the Magic

Popular Disney World Resort Set to Undergo Refurbishment

When Walt Disney World Resort reopened in July 2020 following its pandemic-related closure, numerous on-property Resort hotels remained closed. Due to Disney’s phased reopening process, certain hotels — including the Guest-favorite Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — have still not reopened. Fortunately, Guests who enjoy Port Orleans Riverside and Port Orleans French Quarter do not have to wait too much longer to once again stay at the Louisiana-inspired Resort.
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney Springs Is Finally Opening A Major Attraction Later This Year

The global pandemic has been a complicated thing for Walt Disney World to navigate to say the least. After being closed for several months the theme park resort began to slowly reopen while managing capacity, staffing, social distancing rules and more. Needless to say, it also pushed back a lot of the plans that Disney World had in 2020. Many new attractions were delayed, some are still, as far as we know, on ice. However, one highly anticipated attraction now finally has an opening date. After missing its original 2020 grand opening date, the Disney themed Cirque du Soleil show Drawn To Life is now set to debut on November 18, and tickets go on sale this Friday.
TravelInside the Magic

After 15 Months, Fan-Favorite Disney World Spot Quietly Reopens!

When Walt Disney World Resort reopened in July 2020 following its four-month-long pandemic closure, the Disney experience had changed. Guests were required to abide by a number of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and many locations around the Resort property had not reopened. Now, as Disney World’s phased reopening process...
Public Healthorangeobserver.com

Walt Disney World amends mask guidelines

On Wednesday, Walt Disney World announced another amendment to its mask policy. Starting today, guests will have the option to not wear a mask in some outdoor settings. The policy will apply to outdoor attractions, outdoor queues and outdoor theaters. However, masks still will be required indoors for all guests...
Travelallears.net

The History Behind Disney World’s Roller Coasters

Disney knows a thing or two when it comes to thrills. While classic dark rides are Disney’s bread and butter, they also excel when it comes to roller coasters. Rather than being the tallest or fastest rides in the world, Disney utilizes its skillful storytelling and theming to create a complete ride experience.
TravelInside the Magic

Why Haven’t Buffets Returned to Disney World?

There are a number of things Walt Disney World Resort is known for — its sheer size, its four incredible theme parks and two water parks, amazing storytelling, and the incredible amount of tasty food offerings found throughout its 27,000 acres. When it comes to the food, there are just...
TravelPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Finally Bringing Back Parades But Like FastPasses, It’s Gonna Cost You

When Walt Disney World reopened just over a year ago after being closed for several months. It did so without many of the elements that people love most. There were no meet and greet opportunities with characters, there were no fireworks, and there were no parades. Slowly, these elements have been added back to the parks, or introduced in modified formats, but one big item that has continued to go missing has been parades. If you've been waiting for the return of parades, you won't have to wait too much longer, as Disney has announced that a parade will be back for the Christmas season. However, it will only be available to guests who buy tickets to the Disney Very Merriest After Hours event.
Traveltouringplans.com

Disney’s Beach Club Resort – Room Review

With over 20+ resorts to choose from at Walt Disney World, choosing your home away from home at the most magical place on earth can be a little overwhelming. To make the decision process a little easier, and to guarantee that you’re fully informed, we’re covering what you need to know about Disney’s Beach Club Resort!
LifestyleInside the Magic

Purchase Tickets NOW For the Newest Show at Disney World!

The newest show at Walt Disney World Resort is Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life, debuting soon at Disney Springs. And now, tickets are officially available!. We shared a few days ago that tickets for Drawn to Life would be available beginning August 20. And now, we have an update! The Cirque du Soleil website officially launched the tickets for the new show Drawn to Life, created by a team at Cirque du Soleil and Walt Disney Imagineering. The show is sure to be spectacular and unlike anything Guests have seen before at a Cirque du Soleil performance or on Disney World property.
Lifestylewdwmagic.com

Scaffolding up at Walt Disney World's Splash Mountain

Scaffolding has gone up around parts of the Magic Kingdom's Splash Mountain this past week. The area affected is the upper left corner, near the main lift at the start of the ride. It isn't clear what type of work is being done, but Splash Mountain is currently operating as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy