Inspiration from Walt Disney World's the Spa at Four Seasons Resort
With magic moments at every turn, the journey to The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort (fourseasons.com/orlando) is adorned with firework-inspired crystal light fixtures indoors, and a vibrant Mickey and Minnie topiary along palm-lined paths outdoors. Located within Central Florida’s only Five Diamond resort, the lakeside spa is both spacious and visually stunning. Treatment offerings are vast, pleasing both the seasoned spa-goer and rookie alike to include cryotherapy, oxygen facials, IV drips, vibrational sound healing, cupping and aromatherapy, to name a few.www.dayspamagazine.com
Comments / 0