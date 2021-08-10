More People Are Turning to Wikihow For Help With…Everything.

We can all feel we have an unhealthy relationship with our phones at times, and because of that, we sometimes make sure to take time away from them. A new OnePoll survey of 2,000 Americans found that 56 percent of those who look at their screens all day try to limit the use of their devices at night. Among respondents, 59 percent said taking a break from their devices has helped them sleep better, 48 percent said it made them feel more relaxed, 31 percent said it made them feel content and 29 percent said it made them feel free. Other ways people try to limit the use of their devices include not allowing them at the table during mealtime, named by 34 percent, keeping them away from their beds, named by 31, and an overwhelming 87 percent try to stay away from their devices before going to sleep. But just under one-quarter, 24 percent said they have difficulty staying away from their devices at night. (Studyfinds)