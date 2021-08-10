PBR NE Summer Review- Instant Analysis

The PBR NE Summer Review event took place Sunday, August 8th, 2021. The event was held at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue, NE. The event featured prospects from the 2022, 2023 & 2024 grad classes; and included many breakout performances from the players in attendance. Players showcased their talents in front of our scouting staff and coaches in attendance. Thank you to the players, parents, our staff; along with the staff at Bellevue West for such a great event.