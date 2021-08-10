Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AT&T CFO on WarnerMedia Sale: Market Didn’t Give Us “Appropriate Credit” for HBO Max

By Georg Szalai
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGKCX_0bNHWokA00

AT&T decided on pursuing the planned merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery because the stock market didn’t give the telecom giant enough credit for the launch and success of streaming service HBO Max, AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches told an investor conference on Tuesday.

AT&T CEO John Stankey was “keenly focused on” the company being in the early stages of a “significant evolution in connectivity,” 5G and fiber, with management knowing it needed to invest there and in HBO Max, he told the Oppenheimer Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference.

“One of the things we realized (was that), even though we were succeeding in our launch of HBO Max, the market wasn’t giving us the appropriate credit for it,” Desroches said.

“We felt a more efficient” set-up to give WarnerMedia “its own capital structure and stock” was better “so that investors who are interested in media would be able to invest directly into WarnerMedia,” the CFO explained. He said the Discovery deal would “unlock value for shareholders.”

Discussing cost-cutting targets, Desroches said the plan to reach $6 billion at core AT&T remained in place. Cost savings at WarnerMedia that have been reached on top of that have been “meaningful” over the last three years, which has allowed the company to invest more in HBO Max, he said.

At another recent conference, Desroches discussed the mid-2022 target time for the closing of the deal to create what will be known as Warner Bros. Discovery, saying: “We are hopeful that we are conservative in our outlook in terms of the time that it is going to take to get it approved, but we don’t know.” And Desroches emphasized at the time: “We are not concerned at all that this could be challenged from a regulatory standpoint.”

Last week, Discovery CEO David Zaslav similarly argued : “The regulatory process continues to move forward as planned, giving us confidence in our previously stated time frame of mid next year to close.” He added: “I was in DC last week. I met with (people) across the board, spent the full day. There is broad support for this transaction.” Zaslav also highlighted: “We haven’t heard any pushback. We have seen green lights. … Everything so far is extremely positive.”

In mid-May, AT&T unveiled a deal to spin off WarnerMedia, merge it with Discovery and get $43 billion, in the process creating a new global content powerhouse with scripted and unscripted programming. AT&T will use the sale of its entertainment unit to reduce debt and focus on its connectivity business.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Warnermedia#At T#Warnermedia#Cfo#Discovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Businesswmleader.com

AT&T’s WarnerMedia in talks to sell TMZ to Fox: report

AT&T is in talks to sell WarnerMedia’s popular celebrity gossip site TMZ to Fox, according to a report from The Information. The move comes as AT&T has inked a $43 billion deal to spin off its WarnerMedia entertainment division to Discovery, owner of TLC, Animal Planet and HGTV. Neither Fox...
BusinessZacks.com

AT&T (T) CFO Updates Shareholders, Expects Growth to Continue

T - Free Report) senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, Pascal Desroches, provided an update to shareholders at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. Desroches stated that AT&T continues to execute in its core market areas of 5G, fiber and HBO Max. The company continues to invest...
BusinessDaily Herald

AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders

Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) spoke today at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, where he provided an update to shareholders. Desroches indicated that AT&T has good momentum as the company continues to successfully execute in its market focus areas...
TV & VideosTom's Guide

How to get HBO Max customer service

Getting HBO Max customer service on the line wasn't exactly easy for me — which is why I hope you found this article very quickly. So, lets get you to the information you need to help your HBO Max situation get sorted out quickly. Because getting you to customer support is only the start of your work to get a solution.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

DIRECTV Logo

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV announced today that AT&T and TPG have closed on the previously announced agreement to establish DIRECTV as a separate video company. Under this new company, DIRECTV owns and operates the former AT&T U.S. and Puerto Rico video business unit consisting of satellite, streaming and IP video services. The new structure allows for greater focus, flexibility and resources to best position the business to succeed in the long term as well as deliver on a commitment to current and future customers, employees and shareholders.
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

WarnerMedia Launching “House of Max” Branded Content Studio

WarnerMedia is launching a new branded content studio, in a bid to turbocharge HBO Max’s new advertising-supported tier. The new studio, called House of Max, “will deliver marketers meaningful and brand-forward partnership opportunities aligned with WarnerMedia’s renowned talent, iconic characters, resounding storytellers and premium brands to drive full-funnel business results,” the company says. In other words, marketers will be able to utilize HBO Max talent and IP in custom campaigns that will be available on HBO Max and elsewhere. House of Max, which will launch in Q4 of 2021, will also develop creative for WarnerMedia’s other entertainment properties, which include TBS, TNT,...
BusinessAdvanced Television

AT&T, TPG close DirecTV deal

US multiplay telco AT&T and TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, have closed their transaction establishing a new company named DirecTV. This new company will own and operate the DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse video services previously owned and operated by AT&T. DirecTV had approximately 15.4 million premium video subscribers at the end of the second quarter of 2021.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

AT&T completes DirecTV spin-off

AT&T netted $7.1 billion after completing its latest move to refocus on core businesses, spinning out its DirecTV entertainment unit into a new company in collaboration with investment group TPG Capital. The US operator explained in a statement the move contributes to a broader debt reduction strategy covering the period...
TV SeriesPhone Arena

HBO, HBO Max are returning to Dish network

Dish Network, one of the top American satellite TV services, is finally officially offering HBO, as well as HBO Max, as part of its TV package. WarnerMedia, which owns HBO, has struck a new deal with the satellite TV company, after a three-year hiatus since it last hosted HBO's popular streaming services.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 10,324 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 113.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
TV & Videoskomando.com

Say goodbye to AT&T TV – Here’s what’s replacing it

Between the internet, cable, network television, satellite and streaming services, there is no shortage of ways to watch movies, television shows, special events and live content. Additionally, the pandemic has resulted in more at-home content than ever before. If you’re someone who freely shares streaming service passwords, you might want...
TV & VideosCNET

Free Guy isn't on HBO Max (or Netflix), sorry. Neither is Respect

HBO Max has become known for streaming new movies when they hit theaters, thanks to the unprecedented number of films streaming there at no extra cost the same day they hit US theaters. But this weekend's biggest releases -- Free Guy, about a bank teller who discovers he's a character in a video game, and Respect, a biographical movie about Aretha Franklin -- aren't immediately available to stream on HBO Max, Netflix or anywhere for that matter. (But Free Guy will land at HBO Max eventually.)
Los Angeles, CAtvtechnology.com

Electric Entertainment Hires Warner Bros. Veteran Anthony Tapay

LOS ANGELES—Electric Entertainment, the Los Angeles based production, distribution and post-production company, has hired Anthony Tapay to the newly created position of Director of Programming and Operations. In the position, Tapay will oversee programming, strategy and operations for ElectricNOW’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) linear service, as well as the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy