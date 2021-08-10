Cancel
Jackson, TN

JSCC continues laptop loan program for fall semester

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic forced most all classes at Jackson State Community College into an online environment over the past year. Having the necessary technology for an online class was challenging for many students. A laptop loan program was set up in spring 2020 to help address this issue. While in-person classes are returning to JSCC campuses this fall, online classes have become an option many students are choosing for both convenience and as a means of maintaining social distance.

