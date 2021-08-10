Chester’s Chicken Debuts Store Redesign at Three New Locations

Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, Trudy’s, has recently debuted their new branding at the reopening of the North Star and South Star locations. As part of the new branding, Trudy’s has introduced a new program, Women of Trudy’s, which recognizes ten local women who are pillars of the community. Local CEO and Owner Dan Smith has led the charge to not only rebrand the iconic restaurant, but to also renovate the three current locations along with revamping the restaurant’s menu while preserving old fan-favorites, as well as welcome award-winning Chef Julian Rodarte to their team. As part of their mission to protect and enhance the iconic brand’s legacy for generations to come.