Chester’s Chicken Debuts Store Redesign at Three New Locations
Elevated in-store experience modernizes popular roadside destination as brand continues its refresh. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Chester’s Chicken, the cult-favorite fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant concept, is introducing its first store redesign in nearly 20 years at three new locations - Durant, Oklahoma; Monroe, Louisiana; and Elk Grove Village, Illinois. The new look features a fresh color palette, updated menu boards, and modern architectural and interior brand elements throughout - designed to create a better connection between the customer and Chester’s famous fried chicken, prepared fresh in store throughout the day.www.franchising.com
