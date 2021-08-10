Cancel
Chester's Chicken Debuts Store Redesign at Three New Locations

By Chester's Chicken
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElevated in-store experience modernizes popular roadside destination as brand continues its refresh. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Chester’s Chicken, the cult-favorite fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant concept, is introducing its first store redesign in nearly 20 years at three new locations - Durant, Oklahoma; Monroe, Louisiana; and Elk Grove Village, Illinois. The new look features a fresh color palette, updated menu boards, and modern architectural and interior brand elements throughout - designed to create a better connection between the customer and Chester’s famous fried chicken, prepared fresh in store throughout the day.

