It’s time to celebrate! Gardens are beautiful with all that rain, and the extra attention to art has produced some exciting pieces. Let’s share!. On Sunday, August 8, from noon to 4pm, pick up a brochure for the Garden tour at the Little Shepherd Church garden or at the Artisan’s Gallery, and follow the map to the featured gardens. The self-guided tour will allow you to visit any gardens you want during the four-hour timeframe. See how gardeners handle our complex growing conditions. Looking for solutions to keeping deer at bay? Curious about irrigation techniques? Wondering what you can grow at 8000 feet? Ask seasoned gardeners, and find some special artwork to remember the summer.