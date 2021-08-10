Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Andrew Cuomo Resigns as Governor of New York Amid Sex Harassment Scandal

By Jennifer Millman
NBC Washington
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn embattled Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he will resign as governor of New York in two weeks, even as he again denied committing sexual harassment and apologized to any women his actions may have offended. The words ultimately came after 10 minutes of condemning last week's attorney general independent report...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
William Sulzer
Person
Eliot Spitzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of New York#Legislature#New York State Police#Impeachment#Covid#Democrat#Ag#Ap#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Trump fundraises off ‘total loser’ Andrew Cuomo resigning

Former President Donald Trump is fundraising off the resignation of “total loser” and soon-to-be former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo said Tuesday that he’s resigning in 14 days after a report commissioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a fellow Democrat, found he harassed 11 women. “Andrew Cuomo...
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
U.S. PoliticsBoston Herald

Hunter Biden, Andrew Cuomo, Prince Andrew and CNN all trending scandals

Hunter Biden’s latest lost laptop escapade — this time with a naked twist — is trending up as his dad’s approval rating is heading in the opposite direction. Google trends had the president’s son atop its trending section Thursday after news broke he may have lost another laptop that the Daily Mail claims includes “embarrassing pictures” of him and an unidentified woman naked in a hotel room.
Politicsnewsbrig.com

Andrew Cuomo brags about saving New York lawmakers from looking like ‘ship of fools’ with impeachment

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would have triumphed over an impeachment investigation. The 63-year-old Democrat, who announced this week he would resign after Attorney General Letitia James released an explosive report claiming he engaged in sexual misconduct with 11 women and fostered a culture of intimidation, said he did the right thing and indicated the New York State Assembly also made the correct decision in announcing its impeachment proceedings would be suspended.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

New York State Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook. The state Assembly has announced it will suspend its impeachment investigation. Officials say they don’t have the authority to impeach someone no longer in office. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for Cuomo. Well, sort of. There will be no ugly, drawn out impeachment hearings in Albany. But at the same time, officials plan to turn over all the dirt they uncovered to federal and state prosecutors. READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is...
PoliticsPosted by
FL Radio Group

Assembly Dems Drop Cuomo Impeachment

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face impeachment after announcing on Tuesday he will resign as Governor on August 24. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced late on Friday the impeachment probe will be suspended once Cuomo leaves office. In a statement, Heastie said lawyers for the Assembly Judiciary Committee determined the...
PoliticsSlate

Andrew Cuomo

On Tuesday, every news organization watched New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo deliver an address to New Yorkers and the consensus headline was, “ANDREW CUOMO RESIGNS.” He did no such thing. He announced his intention to resign in two weeks. Two weeks is a long time. It’s like 10 million years. He is, as we write this on a Thursday, the governor of New York for another 12 days. That’s 9 million years. You all and your fantasies! Look at Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, running around talking about her big, fancy plans for when she’s governor. Well, we’ll see if you get the gig, Kath! Maybe some mysteriously sourced dirt comes out about you in the next 12 days, and then down through the line of succession? You could be in Sing Sing in 12 days, for all we know. We are not dealing with a normal man here. This guy will spend every last minute looking for a way to not resign until the day comes, and then he’ll make a decision about whether he actually leaves. And if he does, he will instantly start preparing for a way back. Andrew Cuomo has not resigned. (He will, we’re just making jokes.) (He may not though!!)
Buffalo, NYuticaphoenix.net

New York GOP chair says state Assembly needs to impeach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy said the state Assembly Judiciary Committee leading the impeachment probe of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been moving far too slow for months now. “Time is up,” Langworthy said. “Carl Heastie, call that Assembly back into session immediately.”. He said...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Perplexed Republicans Question Why Cuomo Must Remain New York’s Governor For Another 2 Weeks

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As Kathy Hochul gets ready to take the helm of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still in charge for the next and weeks, and nobody is sure what to expect. It’s not like Cuomo’s boss requires two weeks’ notice. He was the boss. So colleagues are wondering why he’s delaying his departure by 14 days. “I’m all for a smooth transition. I just don’t know if two weeks is really necessary,” Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh told CBS2’s Jessica Layton on Wednesday. Walsh is on the Judiciary Committee that plans to move forward with impeachment meetings. “Kathy Hochul already...
Politicstheintelligencer.com

Don't stop investigation of Governor Cuomo

The Assembly is suspending its investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo now that he plans to quit. Fully understanding his misdeeds could point the way to needed changes. With Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo set to quit his job Aug. 24, there are still compelling reasons for the Assembly Judiciary Committee to continue the work that began as an impeachment investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy