Andrew Cuomo Resigns as Governor of New York Amid Sex Harassment Scandal

On Tuesday, every news organization watched New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo deliver an address to New Yorkers and the consensus headline was, “ANDREW CUOMO RESIGNS.” He did no such thing. He announced his intention to resign in two weeks. Two weeks is a long time. It’s like 10 million years. He is, as we write this on a Thursday, the governor of New York for another 12 days. That’s 9 million years. You all and your fantasies! Look at Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, running around talking about her big, fancy plans for when she’s governor. Well, we’ll see if you get the gig, Kath! Maybe some mysteriously sourced dirt comes out about you in the next 12 days, and then down through the line of succession? You could be in Sing Sing in 12 days, for all we know. We are not dealing with a normal man here. This guy will spend every last minute looking for a way to not resign until the day comes, and then he’ll make a decision about whether he actually leaves. And if he does, he will instantly start preparing for a way back. Andrew Cuomo has not resigned. (He will, we’re just making jokes.) (He may not though!!)