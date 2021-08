Duke University, Duke Blue Devils football, Leonard Johnson, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball, David Cutcliffe, American football, Kevin Durant. “Competition” has been one of the buzzwords of Duke football’s 2021 fall camp. I think that’s the way we all want it to be. How many returnees should be guaranteed starting roles coming off a 2-9 season? That doesn’t mean Duke won’t rely on veterans like center Jack Wohlabaugh, guard Jacob Monk, receivers Jake Bobo and Jalon Calhoun, running back Mataeo Durant, linebacker Shaka Heyward or cornerback Leonard Johnson, to name a few. But the Duke coaches are counting on some young players to keep these guys on their toes, while making the best case they can for seeing the field right now.