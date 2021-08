History will remember Luke Combs as one of the most successful artists of this generation. In his relatively brief career so far, Combs has released twelve singles. Eleven of those have gone to the top of Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. The twelfth single, “Cold as You,” dropped at the end of July. So, it is currently working its way to the top. His debut album, This One’s for You, sat at the top of the Top Country Albums chart for fifty straight weeks. In short, he’s a hit-making mastermind with a legion of fans around the world.