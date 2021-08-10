Stuart Cooper
Stuart Cooper has joined Microsoft partner, Mobile Mentor, as Sales Manager where he will be responsible for the growth of US-based business, working as part of an international sales team across three countries. Cooper joins Mobile Mentor with more than 20 years of experience in sales and operations, including nearly a decade selling IT services. Since 2004 Mobile Mentor has enabled millions of people to increase security and productivity with their laptops, tablets, smartphones, and apps.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0