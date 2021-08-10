Charles Swanekamp

Charles C. Swanekamp joined Gross Shuman P.C. as an attorney in its Buffalo office. Mr. Swanekamp focuses his practice in the areas of business law, commercial litigation, and the defense of accountants and attorneys in disciplinary and malpractice matters. Along with his primary practices, Mr. Swanekamp practices in sports and entertainment law and represents amateur and professional athletes and sports organizations as well as radio and television personalities on a wide variety of matters.