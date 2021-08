HOLMDEL - Allocco Park is home to a new playground outfitted with slides, swings and an Animal Trackers game. It is also compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. “A child with a wheelchair can now participate in the activity because you have a ramp that allows them to go up on the jungle gym area,” Mayor Greg Buontempo said. “There’s also a merry-go-round that is ADA-compliant so a wheelchair can now go into that.”