People on the Move

Scott M. Philbin joined Gross Shuman P.C. as a litigation attorney. He handles a broad array of business and commercial matters at the trial and appellate levels in both state and federal court. Mr. Philbin routinely represents corporations, insurers and financial institutions in issues relating to breach of contract, the leasing of heavy construction equipment, enforcement of non-compete agreements, banking litigation, investor claims and commercial paper disputes.www.bizjournals.com
