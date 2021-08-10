Cancel
Economy

People on the Move

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott M. Philbin joined Gross Shuman P.C. as a litigation attorney. He handles a broad array of business and commercial matters at the trial and appellate levels in both state and federal court. Mr. Philbin routinely represents corporations, insurers and financial institutions in issues relating to breach of contract, the leasing of heavy construction equipment, enforcement of non-compete agreements, banking litigation, investor claims and commercial paper disputes.

Economy
Politics
Economybizjournals

Opportunity, pent-up demand drives new Hispanic ad agency to open in Tampa Bay

From 2001 to 2020, the Hispanic population in the Tampa Bay metropolitan area has grown 182 percent, U.S. Census data shows. “We are 20 plus percent of the population in Tampa Bay, and believe it or not, a lot of advertisers are still not talking to this market,” said Héctor Bauzá, head of business development for Cientochenta Agency, a new local advertising firm.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Unmasking COVID Coverage Problems: Federal Court Decides Business Interruption Issue

Business interruption insurance coverage is typically provided as part of a company’s commercial property insurance. It is intended to protect businesses against income losses and extra expenses sustained as a result of certain disruptions in their operations arising from a covered cause of loss. As a result of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, there has been a flood of litigation brought by policy holders against insurance carriers arising from insureds’ business interruptions. While several state legislators have proposed legislation aimed at addressing business interruption issues, insureds have sought more immediate relief from coverage denials by asserting claims of coverage for COVID-19 related business interruption.
Washington Statebizjournals

Washington's unemployment recovery among fastest in US

Washington’s unemployment rate continues to improve as it recovers from significant Covid-19 pandemic-related job losses. A report by WalletHub found Washington’s change in unemployment claim numbers for the week ending Aug. 2 was 75% less than it was the same week in 2020. The state still hasn’t fully returned to...
Economybizjournals

Industrial Design Board to consider incentives for Hoffman Media project

A Birmingham company is requesting incentives for a $7.15 million corporate relocation project. The city of Birmingham Industrial Development Board will vote on Monday, Aug. 16 on a request for incentives for Hoffman Media. According to the IDB agenda, the company has put in a request to abate noneducational ad...
Chicago, ILbizjournals

Former Merrill Lynch adviser gets 3.5-year sentence for swindling $3M

A former Merrill Lynch financial adviser was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail for swindling clients out of more than $3 million. Marcus E. Boggs, 51, of Chicago, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland on Thursday, who also ordered Boggs to pay more than $3.08 million in restitution to the victims.
Dallas, TXbizjournals

AT&T requiring vaccinations for managers, masking for employees indoors

AT&T rolled out new steps around masks and vaccinations as the challenges around the pandemic rise. The Dallas telecommunications provider is implementing the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, who work locations in areas with high or substantial transmission of COVID-19, according to a company statement. That means employees need to wear a face covering indoors, unless alone in an office or an enclosed area.
Economybizjournals

Bert Thin Films awarded $1M from U.S. Department of Energy

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $14 million to innovative projects across the country that are advancing solar manufacturing and grid technologies — and a Louisville-based startup got a $1 million piece of that pie. Bert Thin Films, co-founded by chief technology officer Dr. Ruvini Dharmadasa and CEO Dr....
Economybizjournals

Health insurance rates will increase 8.7% for some local small groups in 2022

Rates will go up for small group and individual health insurance in Western New York, but at a lower percentage than requested. The State Department of Financial Services today announced allowable premium rate changes for 2022 for 18 health plans across New York, part of a prior approval process put in place a decade ago intended to help keep rates affordable for state residents.
California StateSFGate

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Griffin Healthcare Services, LLC in PAGA-Only Action, Alleging California Labor Code Violations

HUMBOLDT, Calif. (PRWEB) August 13, 2021. The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a lawsuit against Griffin Healthcare Services, LLC alleging the company violated Labor Code § 2699, et seq. seeking penalties for DEFENDANT’s alleged violation of California Labor Code §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 221, 226(a), 226.7, 233, 246, 351, 510, 512, 558(a)(1)(2), 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802. The lawsuit against Griffin Healthcare Services, LLC, is currently pending in the Humboldt County Superior Court, Case No. 37-2021-00029068-CU-OE-CTL. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.
Businessbizjournals

Best Places to Work Honoree: Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises

An office equipment supplier with a Dayton sales office is one of the region's best employers. Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises is a 2021 Best Places to Work honoree in the Micro Business category. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, and provides process automation for companies in the digital imaging industry and...
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

Region's housing inventory slightly loosens, but homes still flying off market

San Antonio's housing market has been loosening up through the last few months, but it still has a long way to go to be balanced between buyers and sellers.
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: Are Monthly $1,200 Checks Going to Happen?

Since COVID-19 began spreading, Americans have received three stimulus checks to aid struggling families and help the economy. It’s possible a fourth round of checks might come in the immediate future. However, it’s also possible Americans would instead be receiving stimulus checks on a monthly basis. The Sending Unconditional Payments...

