Luka Doncic On His $207 Million Supermax Rookie Extension: "Today Is A Dream Come True... I'm Humbled And Excited To Remain In Dallas As Part Of The Mavericks."
Luka Doncic just signed his rookie extension with the Mavericks. Doncic agreed to a $207 million Supermax extension over the next five years with the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic has only been in the league for the last three seasons. But in that short time, he has established himself as one of the best players in the league.www.yardbarker.com
