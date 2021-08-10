Cancel
NBA

Luka Doncic On His $207 Million Supermax Rookie Extension: "Today Is A Dream Come True... I'm Humbled And Excited To Remain In Dallas As Part Of The Mavericks."

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuka Doncic just signed his rookie extension with the Mavericks. Doncic agreed to a $207 million Supermax extension over the next five years with the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic has only been in the league for the last three seasons. But in that short time, he has established himself as one of the best players in the league.

Luka Dončić
#Supermax#The Dallas Mavericks#All Nba First Team
Dallas Mavericks
Basketball
Sports
