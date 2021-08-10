Cancel
Hawaii State

Hawaii home built for Sylvester Stallone hits the market

By Tessa McLean
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother star-studded home has come to market in Kauai. The three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house on Anini Beach originally built for Sylvester Stallone and his family in 1988 is listed for $8.8 million.

