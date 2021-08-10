Hawaii home built for Sylvester Stallone hits the market

Celebrity diets, especially when they have to get in shape for a big movie, are notorious. Take an actor like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whose diet is both praised and feared for its complexity. The man, whose lifestyle is akin to that of a robot in its immaculate structure and pure measure of willpower, varies his diet based on the needs of his body, at times consuming as much as 4,131 calories of protein-rich meals. According to Man of Many, this can include anything from large amounts of "steak, fish, whole grains, eggs, green veggies, protein, protein, and more protein" — and this is just an average day for him.