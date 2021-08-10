Cancel
High School

Tennessee high school evacuated and others in area on lockdown after reports of active shooter threat

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fp03y_0bNHMUpG00

An “emergency situation” at a high school in Tennessee prompted multiple lockdowns and the evacuation of students on the first full day back at school.

Students at Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, East Tennessee were evacuated to a nearby National Guard Armoury and several other schools were on alert, shortly after the start of the school day.

There were initial unconfirmed reports of an active shooter, with some local news reports citing a police department spokesperson.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has since confirmed that just before 8am, they received a call stating that an active shooter was inside the high school.

“Deputies responded and immediately began searching the school. At this time, a suspect has not been located. No injuries have been reported.”

The investigation is ongoing, and multiple agencies are assisting local authorities. Two people were transported to hospital for injuries unrelated to gunshots.

An initial statement from the local school system, shortly after the start of the emergency, read: “There has been an emergency situation at Volunteer High School. Out of an abundance of caution, all schools from Surgoinsville to East Hawkins County have been placed on lockdown.”

“Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area,” it continued.

“VHS students are currently being evacuated to the National Guard Armory. More information will be forthcoming.”

All other schools have since been released from lockdown.

Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene according to local reports, including Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office; Mount Carmel Police Department; Church Hill Police Department; Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office; Kingsport Police Department; and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

School buses filled with students were seen being escorted from the scene by armed law enforcement personnel. They were reunited with their parents at the nearby National Guard facility.

At a news conference on Tuesday morning, Matt Hixson, director of schools told reporters that a detailed sweep of the school is still underway and will last for another two to three hours. The focus for the rest of the day will be on parent reunification.

Mr Hixson said that the incident occurred during the parent drop-off time before students’ first period. The initial plan of action was to lock students down to keep them safe. Multiple staff members called 911.

The plan is to return students to class on Wednesday with the clearance of law enforcement.

