Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is not worried about Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain, and insisted the Frenchman remains 'one of our players'. Mbappe is in the final 12 months of his contract, and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, who are closely monitoring his contract situation. PSG are yet to reach an agreement with the 22-year-old over contract extension, but according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Metro, Mbappe has major concerns about Lionel Messi's arrival at the club and believes the Argentine's presence could put him 'in the shadow'.