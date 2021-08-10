Cancel
Economy

CWT Appoints New Head of Global Market Management & Development, APAC

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinneapolis, August 10, 2021: CWT, the Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform, has appointed Cheng Meng, Hwang as Head of Global Market Management & Development (GMD), to its dedicated APAC Leadership team. Based in Singapore and reporting into Belinda Hindmarsh, SVP, Head of Global Market Management & Development, Hwang will be responsible for ensuring customer expectations are met within the region, whilst steering the CWT APAC business forward and leading local expansion.

