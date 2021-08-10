California COVID-19 Facts for Monday Afternoon, August 9, Confirmed Cases: 3,950,172 (Up 10,425 Over Friday), – 64,318 Deaths (Up 6 Over Friday) - 21,587,805 People Fully Vaccinated - Positivity Rate: Drops to 6.3% from 7.1%
August 10, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Monday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state's pandemic response. Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Today. California has 3,950,172 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change...goldrushcam.com
