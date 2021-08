YouTube is a wonderful platform and launchpad for aspiring artists hoping to make it into the industry. But while these artists are busy creating engaging video content and gathering subscribers, they often overlook the potential of other social media platforms. DaReal Media is a digital agency that helps influencers and artists monetize their passion and reach new levels of success within their industry by harnessing the power of social media. We reached out to the Founder of DaReal Media to discover ways that artists can use social media to rise up and make an impact. Below are DaReal Media’s top three tips for artists to make the most out of social media.