To Keep Your Brain Young, Look to Our Past

Investigators from the University of South Australia looked at the effects of habitual coffee consumption on the brains of 17,702 adults between the ages of 37 and 73. They found that those who downed more than six cups daily had a risk of dementia that was 53 percent higher than average. Study leader Kitty Pham reported that she and her team “consistently found that higher coffee consumption was significantly associated with reduced brain volume” and that drinking more than six cups daily “may be putting you at risk of brain diseases such as dementia and stroke.” She described the study as “the most extensive investigation into the connections between coffee, brain volume measurements, the risks of dementia, and the risks of stroke.” Professor Elina Hyppönen, Ph.D., the Australian study’s senior investigator, added that “together with other genetic evidence and a randomized controlled trial” the new data “strongly suggest that high coffee consumption can adversely affect brain health”.
