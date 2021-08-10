Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19 Mitigation Measures Led to Shifts in Typical Annual Respiratory Virus Patterns

By Tara Haelle
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Nonpharmaceutical interventions, such as masking, staying home, limiting travel, and social distancing, have been doing more than reducing the risk for COVID-19. They're also having an impact on infection rates and the timing of seasonal surges of other common respiratory diseases, according to an article published July 23 in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

