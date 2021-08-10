Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on Death of California Highway Patrol Officer Jeremiah Hart from Newhall Area Office - During His Career also Assigned to Duty at the Antelope Valley Area and Oakhurst Area Offices

goldrushcam.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 10, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday issued the following statement regarding the death of California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Jeremiah Hart:. “Jennifer and I send our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Hart during this difficult time. The death of a dedicated law enforcement hero is a painful and real reminder of the risks these women and men face every day protecting the people of California.”

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Antelope Valley#Oakhurst#The Newhall Area Office#Capitol#Office Of The Governor#Department#Chp Newhall Area#Newhall Chp Photo
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine wins full U.S. FDA approval

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first to secure such Food and Drug Administration validation as health authorities struggle to win over vaccine skeptics during a relentless pandemic. The FDA, which gave...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC News

Jesse Jackson and wife, Jacqueline, 'responding positively' to Covid-19 treatment

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, are “responding positively” to medical treatment after having been hospitalized with Covid-19, their family said Sunday. Doctors at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago were “carefully monitoring” their conditions because of their ages, said their son Jonathan Jackson. Jesse Jackson is 79, and Jacqueline Jackson is 77.

Comments / 1

Community Policy