California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on Death of California Highway Patrol Officer Jeremiah Hart from Newhall Area Office - During His Career also Assigned to Duty at the Antelope Valley Area and Oakhurst Area Offices
August 10, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday issued the following statement regarding the death of California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Jeremiah Hart:. “Jennifer and I send our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Hart during this difficult time. The death of a dedicated law enforcement hero is a painful and real reminder of the risks these women and men face every day protecting the people of California.”goldrushcam.com
Comments / 1