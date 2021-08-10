Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Fayetteville Serves as a Quick Getaway for Hidden Laotian Fare and Craft Breweries

By Matthew Lardie
Eater
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are still a few weekends of summer vacation left before school starts, and hungry North Carolinians are in luck — the state has a bevy of delicious destinations from the mountains to the coast. This is the first in a new Eater Carolina series that focuses on some lesser-visited destinations, all within two to three hours from either the Charlotte region or the Triangle. From a day-trip to a weekend stay, each location offers something unique, different, and most importantly, tasty.

carolinas.eater.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strip Malls#Good Food#Food Truck#Food Drink#North Carolinians#Triangle#Instagram A#German#Southern#Thai#The Coffee Scene#Italian#Huske Hardware House#Gaston Brewing#Fayetteville Woodpeckers#Faithsfoodfavez#Indian#Puerto Rican#Japanese#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Worcester, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Polar Park to host 25 food trucks and 30 craft beer breweries in an on-field festival in October

Polar Park is inviting fans to step foot on the ball field this October to enjoy a night of food and drinks at its inaugural food truck and craft beer festival. There will be 25 food trucks and 30 craft beer breweries lining the park’s warning track come Saturday, Oct. 2 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by The Nightly’s band, the Worcester Red Sox announced.
Eater

A New Decatur Brewery Is Taking a Unique Approach to How It Offers Food on Site

Sunshine and plants. Andre and Big Boi. Pizza and beer. Few duos are quite as iconic. And the much-hyped Inner Voice Brewing puts the latter combo to the test when it opens in the former Big Tex restaurant space in Decatur next month, with popular Irwin Street Market takeout joint Glide Pizza serving slices and pies.
San Diego, CAEater

Local Taco Shop Joins Seaport Village Lineup

Another local restaurant has been added to the mostly San Diego-focused hospitality roster at Seaport Village. With familiar names such as Mike Hess Brewing, Mr. Moto Pizza, and Sam the Cooking Guy already up and running, and projects like a tasting room and fast-casual seafood spot from Old Harbor Distilling Co. on the way, the revitalized waterfront center’s Board of Port Commissioners has just approved a lease for Crack Taco Shop to join the mix.
wdrb.com

Ten20 Craft Brewery to open second location in Anchorage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a year after opening in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood, Ten20 Craft Brewery is expanding into Louisville's east end. The brewery plans to open a 2,000 square foot taproom in Anchorage, next to The Village Anchor on Park Road. “We are so pleased to have the...
Drinksfoxwilmington.com

Top craft breweries in the US to visit on International Beer Day

Friday is International Beer Day and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate, checking out your local craft brewer may be a good choice. According to the Brewers Association, a brewery is considered craft if it is a “small and independent brewer.” That means the brewery produces 6 million barrels of beer or less per year and less than 25% of the brewery is owned by a non-craft brewer industry member.
Winchester Star

Stop the presses: Craft brewery, taproom coming to former Winchester Star building

WINCHESTER — The building that formerly housed The Winchester Star's printing press and distribution facility is being converted into a craft beer brewery. Front Royal Brewing Co., established in 2018 on Main Street in Front Royal, is expanding to 2 N. Kent St. in Winchester. Owners Kerry Barnhart, Tim Barnhart and Jeffrey Carroll signed papers on Tuesday to lease 13,000 square feet of the 35,680-square-foot building owned by the Byrd family, former publishers of The Winchester Star.
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach to review plans for quick-serve chain restaurant on Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH — The city's Community Appearance Board will review plans on August 5 for a fast-food chain on the city's south end. Kentucky Fried Chicken is looking to build a 3,371-square-foot restaurant with drive-thru at the currently vacant corner of Ninth South and Kings Highway. The franchisee is also asking for approval of a 24-foot-tall sign.
Salem, OREater

17 Destination Restaurants, Food Carts, and Bars in Salem, Oregon

There was a time when Salem’s downtown dining scene was pretty stifled, catering almost entirely to the needs of state workers on hurried lunch breaks, a ghost town once dusk began to fall. In recent years, however, that’s changed, in the city center and extending out into Salem’s farthest corners: Wander through downtown Salem and nearly every block is full of dining options. Breweries that once outsourced food service now offer menus of their own designed to accompany their beers. A robust food truck scene incubates new businesses. And Salem overall — and specifically the thoroughfares of Portland Road and Lancaster Drive Northeast — is an absolute destination for Mexican cuisine. Haven’t been to Salem in a minute? Here’s where to eat when you go.
Portland, OREater

Portland’s Destination Thai Restaurant, Langbaan, Is Moving to Northwest Portland

Langbaan Will Move Into Incoming Northwest Portland Restaurant Phuket Cafe. Portland restaurateur Earl Ninsom, responsible for some of the city’s finest Thai restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in Northwest Portland. Phuket Cafe, taking over the former Ataula space, isn’t just going to serve Eric Nelson cocktails and all-day Thai fare; it’ll also serve as the home for the next phase of Langbaan, the Thai-supper-club-turned-drinking-snack-spot formerly tucked behind Paadee. Paadee will take over the extra square footage once home to Langbaan, and Langbaan will serve its final tasting menus at the Southeast Portland restaurant through the fall. [Oregonian]
Posted by
MONTCO.Today

In a Region Awash in Craft Breweries, Victory Brewing Company Floats to the Top

Craft brewery openings in the Philadelphia region are becoming commonplace; however, Downingtown-based Victory Brewing Company has cemented its place among the best. Its enviable position results from diligent work creating classic beers and inventive seasonal offerings, writes Jim Cheney for Uncovering PA. Victory Brewing was started 25 years ago in...
RestaurantsEater

Massive Mini-Golf Bar Swingers Will Plant its Second D.C. Location in Navy Yard

Swingers, the London-based brand of adults-only “crazy golf” courses equipped with multiple bars and food vendors, has secured a location in Navy Yard for a second D.C. outpost. Washington Business Journal reports Swingers plans to debut a two-floor, 24,000-square-foot space at 1250 Half Street SE in the summer of 2022. That space was previously earmarked for Punch Bowl Social, a chain that lures in customers with bowling lanes, table tennis, and arcade games. Swingers made its U.S. debut in June with a Dupont Circle location that features pizza, tacos, burgers, and pastries from chefs at Knead Hospitality + Design, which recently opened modern diner Gatsby and an attached Mah-Ze-Dahr bakery on Half Street SE.
communityimpact.com

Little Ola's Biscuits now serving Southern fare in Wells Branch area

Southern kitchen Little Ola’s Biscuits opened July 16 at 14735 Bratton Lane, Austin, in the Wells Branch area of North Austin. The spot is a new restaurant concept from Olamaie, a James Beard Award finalist restaurant. Throughout the pandemic, Olamaie served its biscuits and small provisions as a takeout-only menu under the name Little Ola’s Biscuits before pivoting the venture into a brick-and-mortar location.
Chapel Hill, NCEater

Chapel Hill, Carrboro Now Require Masks Inside Restaurants

Right on the heels of Durham County and the city of Durham announcing its indoor mask mandate, Orange County and Chapel Hill announced on Tuesday, August 10, that masks would be required while people are indoors. This goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11. This means anyone...
RestaurantsEater

Eat a Cuban Sandwich at a Chez Henri Reunion

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. Have you been missing Chez Henri and its Cuban sandwiches? The French-meets-Cuban Cambridge restaurant closed back in 2013, although perhaps you’ve seen owner Paul O’Connell popping up around town now and then to serve those sandwiches again. On August 12 (sold out) and 19 (tickets still available), O’Connell will reunite with opening bartender Joe McGuirk for sandwiches, rum cocktails, and jazz at Somerville event space Warehouse XI in Union Square; it’s a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the restaurant’s opening. Brooklyn-based saxophonist Noah Preminger will perform. Attendees must purchase a ticket ahead of time; $60 includes a Cuban sandwich (pork or vegetarian) and two drinks, with additional items available for purchase at the event.
EnvironmentEater

Restaurants, Bars, and Food Trucks Closing for the August 2021 Heat Wave

In the record-breaking late June heat wave, Portland food businesses struggled in ways many restaurant owners didn’t anticipate. Refrigerators and walk-ins broke down in the heat, employees experienced heat exhaustion symptoms, and dining rooms shut down mid-service. Things were even worse for food cart owners, working in close quarters within a metal box — temperatures in their kitchens climbed far higher than the temperature outside.
Spokane, WAwashingtonbeerblog.com

Inland NW Craft Beer Fest, the brewery lineup is here

The Washington Beer Commission recently announced the return of the Inland NW Craft Beer Festival at Spokane’s Avista Stadium. Now they’ve released the preliminary brewery lineup, with 35 breweries signed up thus far. Tickets are on sale now for the event on Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25,. Here...

Comments / 0

Community Policy