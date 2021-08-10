Fayetteville Serves as a Quick Getaway for Hidden Laotian Fare and Craft Breweries

There was a time when Salem’s downtown dining scene was pretty stifled, catering almost entirely to the needs of state workers on hurried lunch breaks, a ghost town once dusk began to fall. In recent years, however, that’s changed, in the city center and extending out into Salem’s farthest corners: Wander through downtown Salem and nearly every block is full of dining options. Breweries that once outsourced food service now offer menus of their own designed to accompany their beers. A robust food truck scene incubates new businesses. And Salem overall — and specifically the thoroughfares of Portland Road and Lancaster Drive Northeast — is an absolute destination for Mexican cuisine. Haven’t been to Salem in a minute? Here’s where to eat when you go.