All attention this week might have been on JetBlue’s much anticipated entry in to the TransAtlantic race, but with it came a nifty little amenity for passengers in coach that we absolutely love. Developed in collaboration with JetBlue – Formia, the international guest amenity and hospitality specialist – the new kits are now available on the airline’s highly anticipated transatlantic flights between New York’s JFK and London Heathrow Airport. The kits will also be offered on flights between JFK and London’s Gatwick Airport when they launch at the end of September.