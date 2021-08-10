California Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrest and Filing of Felony Charges Against Off-Duty Officer in 2019 Riverside County Costco Shooting
August 10, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday announced the arrest and filing of felony charges for alleged voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm against former Los. Angeles Police Department officer Salvador Sanchez, as a result of an off-duty shooting that occurred during...goldrushcam.com
