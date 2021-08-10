Cancel
Search for Matt Thoke in Sequoia National Park Ends, His Body Recovered Sunday, August 8

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGround searchers have been working in extremely steep and densely vegetated terrain. In many places, it is impassable. August 10, 2021 - SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. - Trained searchers assisting the Thoke family were able to locate Matt Thoke on Saturday and National Park Service (NPS) Rangers recovered his body on Sunday. Thoke was found in a location that was not visible by air and hardly visible on the ground, not far from where he was last seen, in technical terrain.

