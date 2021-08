The 700 striking nurses of St. Vincent Hospital do not understand why two of our local politicians did not bother to speak to St. Vincent nurses before taking a side on this issue. We have been walking outside the building daily for five months! We have been fighting for safe staffing for over two years and have gotten minimal changes. Tenet offered us increased wages and improved benefits prior to striking but would not address the major staffing issues. We could have taken the money and run but we didn’t. We do not take lightly the responsibility we have for our patient’s lives.