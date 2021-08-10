Cancel
8-9-2021 Classified Ads

penn-franklin.com
 13 days ago

FOR SALE – Golf equipment from an estate; balls, clubs, shoes, etc, call if interested. FOR SALE – Desk for desktop computer; Ethan Allen maple twin headboard; 4 drawer metal file cabinet. 724-327-7865 F8/9-8/11. FOR SALE – Toro Wheel Horse, 16hp, 38” cut, $250; cart $100. 724-244-7525 F8/9-8/11. FOR SALE...

www.penn-franklin.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
Entertainmentvermontartscouncil.org

Classified Ad: Sunspot Lit’s 2021 Inception contest

For Sunspot Lit’s 2021 Inception contest, send your best opening. There are no restrictions on theme, category, or the length of the piece or collection from which the beginning is excerpted. Open: July 1, 2021. Submit here: https://sunspotlit.submittable.com/submit/198721/inception-2021-500-for-prose-poetry-or-art-opening. Close: September 30, 2021. Entry fee: $10. Prize: $500 cash, publication.
Shoppingcollegecandy.com

The 7 Items To Elevate Your Bedroom

STORi Clear Plastic Vanity and Desk Drawer Organizers | 6 Piece Set. These cute little storage containers are super useful in your bedroom desk or bathroom or even on some shelves. Everyone needs storage and these are so cute, trendy, and really helpful. They will definitely elevate your room to make everything more organized and look good all the time. Easy organization means easy use and just keeping that up will make your room look 10x better. This six piece set is $14.99.
LifestyleCoalfield.com

Ad Network Ads for 8-10-21

ATTN. AUCTIONEERS: Advertise your upcoming auctions statewide and in other states. Affordable Print and Digital Solutions reaching your target audiences. Call this paper or Landon Clark at Virginia Press Services 804-521-7576, landonc@vpa.net. HOME IMPROVEMENT. Vinyl Replacement Windows Starting at $235* Installed w/Free Trim Wrap Call 804-739-8207 for MORE details! Ronnie...
Claremore, OKTulsa World

3 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $199,900

Relax in this secluded 1 acre find in Owasso School Dist. Huge kitchen, w/stainless appliances & 2 pantries. Bonus room w/closet wd make perfect office or formal dining. All new windows & full HVAC system. New solar panels added for low utility bills, 19" of added insulation. Fully fenced w/2 storage/work sheds, gorgeous trees & room to roam. New outdoor entertaining area w/220, perfect for hot tub. 660sf garage w/storage & room for 3 cars. Endless possibilities, ready to make it your own!
Holmes County, OHFarm and Dairy

Ranch home, 2 car attached garage, and misc.

Location: 5633 Twp. Rd. 401, Millersburg, Ohio, 44654. Directions: From Berlin take SR 39, east 2½ miles, to TR 401 (at Chestnut Ridge) north 1¼ miles to property. From Bunker Hill take CR 168 (Weaver Ridge), east 1½ miles to TR 401 south ½ mile to location. GPS Coordinates are...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

two floating floors add space for sunbathing inside tokyo house by toru kashihara architects

Toru kashihara architects has transformed an old noodle factory in southwestern tokyo into ‘house with black ceiling’, a family residence for a couple with a young son. the building is wrapped in black galvalume steel on the outside, while the interior is finished in warm wood. an elongated multipurpose hall marks the heart of the home, where two floating floors called ‘hanging gardens’ provide space for the residents and their pet cats to enjoy sunbathing.
Canton, KSmidkansasonline.com

Swap Shop 8-9

Farm to table; beef, chicken, pork for sale. All non GMO, no hormones and no antibiotics Hamburger $5.75 a pound 90/10 Call for price list. 620-245-8282. push lawn mower Toro 22 inch cut used very little. $350 OBO ($600 new) 620-241-5686. Wooden granary to move 13 by 17 foot Best...
Mechanicsburg, PACumberland County Sentinel

3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $333,990

There's a better way to live in the suburbs. Discover Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood in Mechanicsburg, offering parks, shops, restaurants and more all steps from your front door. The Finch's open floorplan features a bright front entryway, flanked by a formal room and separate laundry room that leads to an attached 2 car garage. Beyond the entry, a spacious great room opens to a full kitchen and breakfast area. Off of the great room sits a private study, and a large first floor owner's retreat featuring two large walk-in closets and a private bath. Below, a full unfinished basement provides additional rec and storage space. The second floor includes a gallery hallway, 2 additional bedrooms and one bath, and the option to include a game room or additional bedroom. A wide array of design, finish and fixture options allow you to fully personalize your new home.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

La House by Muza

La House is an elegant home located in Pristina, Kosovo, recently designed by Muza Creative. Located in Prishtina, “La House” has an area of ​​200m². Although located in the capital city, between the dynamics and liveliness of life, this house gives the feeling of a warm and quiet villa, located somewhere in the middle of nature, where the only noise you hear is the river flow and the whispers of the birds. All this – a client’ s request, which we successfully implemented!
Lifestylemyjrpaper.com

8/11/21 Classifieds

FOR SALE - 3.01 acres plus or minus, 115 Kidd Road, Walmart area, $3,500.00 per acre. Call 205-269-9108. (8-4, 11) Variety of cats and kittens-some bobtail, 256-668-0157. (2) 7 month old Aussie/Lab mix with shots, 205-494-3253. Variety of beautiful cats and kittens, 269-5873. NORTHWEST. ALABAMIAN. & WIN-MAR HUMANE SOCIETY. CONTACT...
Pickens, SCyourpickenscounty.com

Courier Classifieds 8-11-21

DENTAL INSURANCE from Physicians Mutual Insurance Company. Coverage for 350 plus procedures. Real dental insurance – NOT just a discount plan. Do not wait! Call now! Get your FREE Dental Information Kit with all the details! 1-855-397-7030 www.dental50plus.com/60 #6258 SW. —————————————- Up to $15,000.00 of GUARANTEED Life Insurance! No medical...
Economynortheastnews.net

Classified

GARAGE/ BASEMENT CLEANING, HAULING SERVICE, FREE ESTIMATES 816-965-8494. GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility outages, so you home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. FREE 7-year extended warranty ($695 value!) Request a free quote today. Call for additional terms and conditions. 1-866-686-8347. The Generac PWRcell, a...

