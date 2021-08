The Dolder Grand may have been welcoming guests for more than a century, but it certainly knows how to capture today’s zeitgeist. The storied Swiss hotel has just unveiled what it deems to be the world’s first luxury travel experience based exclusively around cryptocurrency. The five-star Zurich mainstay has partnered with private air charter firm BitLux to allow travelers to foot the bill for both their flights and stays with digital currency. The partnership comes as BitLux has seen 50-percent of its 2021 charter flight bookings so far made using cryptocurrencies, and is being launched not long after the Dolder Grand began...