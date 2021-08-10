Cancel
Auburn University Introduces Student IDs for Mobile Devices

By Matt Jones
campuslifesecurity.com
 6 days ago

Auburn University in Auburn, Ala., announced this week that it’s launching a mobile student ID card that can be used on compatible iPhones, Apple Watches or Android devices. The electronic version of the “Tiger Card” can be used in place of a traditional, plastic ID card to access campus buildings, purchase meals, do laundry and more. Once the mobile ID card is set up, users can simply present their mobile screen to an NFC-enabled device.

