Why 8-man football player Tyson Struber of Canton-Galva picked K-State in recruiting

Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would be difficult to find a better athlete in the 8-man football ranks in Kansas this season than Canton-Galva’s Tyson Struber. Struber is rated as a three-star prospect in the class of 2022 by recruiting services and has committed early to play college football at Kansas State. With measurables of 6 foot 3 and 200 pounds to go along with his speed — evident by a state title on the track this spring and a 4.44 time in the 40-yard dash — he certainly looks the part of a Division I athlete.

