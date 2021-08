A West Coast provider of cloud-based bill pay technology has agreed to acquire Cromwell’s Payveris in a deal worth $152.2 million. In a statement released Wednesday, officials with Washington-based Paymentus Holdings Inc. said the boards of directors at both companies have approved the planned buyout, which is expected to close some time in the third quarter of this year. About 56% of the purchase price will be paid in cash, they said, while the remaining 44% will be covered through Paymentus Class A common stock.