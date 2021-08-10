Cancel
Amazing Parenting Hack on TikTok Created by Frustrated Rochester Mom

By Jessica Williams
Rochester, Minnesota mom fed up about the dishwasher never getting loaded or unloaded by the kids...who are home all day and sleeping until 11 am. Moms, not sure about you but there are a few things about being a mom that frustrate me to the core. I can handle the 45-minute temper tantrum my 3-year-old had at Target in aisle 4. And somehow I managed to watch hours of Barney episodes without going insane. But there is one thing that I ask my kids to do every SINGLE day that just isn't happening. It is as if the words I have spoken every day in my life have never been heard. The dishwasher.

Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Incredibly Tearful and Proud Letter Posted by Restaurant in Rochester

People love to rant about their negative experiences A LOT (especially on some Facebook pages). Not sure if I'm so used to seeing the negative news that this just phased me a bit more than normal but this made my heart happy - a Rochester, Minnesota business just wrote a gushy letter of how proud they are of their staff. 💗 And instead of posting a team photo or calling people out individually because they won an award, the letter was addressed to the parents of the staff.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

7 Reasons You Are Lucky To Live in Minnesota!

Home of 10,000 Lakes. The North Star State. The state of Hockey. We've got it all!. READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest. Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester Non-Profit in Running to Win $25,000 Grant

It has been providing services to those in need in Rochester for several years already and now this non-profit is in the running to win a $25,000 grant. If you're not familiar with The Landing MN, their story is one you'll want to hear-- and share. This Rochester non-profit was co-founded by Dan Fifield and Holly Fifield, and serves to help those in need. 'Because everyone needs a soft place to land,' is what is says on the cover of their Facebook page.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester Teachers Can Score a Free Gift from Local Business

Nalu Float in Rochester, Minnesota Giving Teachers, Mentors, and Youth Counselors a free float. We are less than a month before school starts and I know the nerves are already starting for kids and parents. I also know teachers that have been working hard in their classrooms already to get things ready for the new year...however that ends up looking. Well, one Rochester, Minnesota business, Nalu Float, has stepped up for our teachers, mentors, and youth counselors and wants to give them a gift to enjoy before the busyness of the new school year starts.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Airport Just Named One of Top 100 in the World

A popular airport here in Minnesota has just ranked as one of the world's best!. If someone asked you how many airports are there in the world today, how many would you guess there are? I didn't know myself, but according to the Airports Council International (ACI) World Airport Traffic Report, there are 17,678 commercial airports in the world right now.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Run a 5k in Southeast Minnesota and Get a Glass of Wine as a Reward

Did you put "Run a 5k" on your goals for 2021? If you haven't checked that off yet, there is a super fun 5k happening this weekend in Southeast Minnesota for anyone wanting to run or walk for an awesome reward...wine! If that is making you dust your tennis shoes off, keep reading. I've got the registration info below for the Four Daughters Wine Run 5k.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester Public Schools Teacher Wins Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Century High School Teacher Wins Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Huge virtual shoutout to Natalia Benjamin who teaches at Century High School in Rochester! A few months ago, we helped announce the news that she was one of 9 finalists for the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award. Yesterday, it was announced by EducationMinnesota.org that she was the winner for 2021!

