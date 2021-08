SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — James Catherwood Hormel, a renowned philanthropist and the first openly LGBTQ person to represent the United States as an ambassador, passed away peacefully in San Francisco Friday morning. He was 88. At the time of his passing, his husband, Michael, was at his side and his favorite Beethoven concerto playing. “San Francisco lost a great friend today,” Senator Dianne Feinstein said. “A philanthropist, civil rights pioneer and loving spouse and father, James Hormel lived an extraordinary life and will be deeply missed by many. Tapped to be the ambassador to Luxembourg by President Clinton in 1997, he...