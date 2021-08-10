Eastern Oregon Economic Summit Rescheduled Due to COVID Concerns

The Eastern Oregon Women’s Coalition and the sponsors of the 2021 Eastern Oregon Economic Summit are rescheduling the event for Oct. 7-8 at Hermiston High School. The Eastern Oregon Economic Summit is a large indoor event, and organizers have been closely following the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Oregon. Out of an abundance of caution and to accommodate better engagement with all Summit attendees, it was decided to move the event to early fall.