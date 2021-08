Expert hematologist/oncologists comment on the value of reducing fibrosis as a potential goal of therapy when treating patients with myelofibrosis. Ruben Mesa, MD: Interestingly, both you and I are involved with multiple phase 3 studies now that are looking at some additional potential end points for studies for reversal of fibrosis or improvement in survival. Why don't we tackle each of those in turn before we start talking about some of the other targets such as JAK2 and IRAK? But first,what do you think about reversing fibrosis as a goal of a therapy?